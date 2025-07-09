July 10, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Charlene Bielema on inspiring local stories

By John Sahly
The Color Guard leads the Petunia Festival parade on July 6, 2025, in Dixon.

The Color Guard leads the Petunia Festival parade on July 6, 2025, in Dixon. (Brian Hurley)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Charlene Bielema on inspiring local stories" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for July 9 featured Shaw Local News Managing Editor of the Dixon Telegraph and Sterling Gazette, Charlene Bielema, looking at stories of interest to the area, including the new sounds at Shaw Local Radio on 95.7 The Rock, debuting last week

Also discussed: the just-completed Dixon Petunia Festival and a preview of county fairs coming up from July through August, plus some inspirational stories shared about area residents.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Have a Question about this article?
RadioPodcastDixonPetunia FestivalSauk Valley Front HeadlinesShaw Local Front Headlines
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.