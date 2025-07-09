Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Charlene Bielema on inspiring local stories

The Color Guard leads the Petunia Festival parade on July 6, 2025, in Dixon. (Brian Hurley)

The TALK-LINE interview for July 9 featured Shaw Local News Managing Editor of the Dixon Telegraph and Sterling Gazette, Charlene Bielema, looking at stories of interest to the area, including the new sounds at Shaw Local Radio on 95.7 The Rock, debuting last week

Also discussed: the just-completed Dixon Petunia Festival and a preview of county fairs coming up from July through August, plus some inspirational stories shared about area residents.

