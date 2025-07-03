Still running strong at 90: The inspiring life of Sterling’s Nancy Gates

At 90 years old, Nancy Gates is still in motion – physically, mentally and with purpose. Her days are filled with movement, community, and quiet determination. While many her age have slowed down, she’s still out walking, kayaking, volunteering and training for 5Ks. (Photo provided by the Reagan Run 5K Committee)

At 90 years old, Nancy Gates is still in motion – physically, mentally and with purpose. A lifelong Illinois resident, Nancy’s days are filled with movement, community and quiet determination. While many her age have slowed down, she’s still out walking, kayaking, volunteering and training for 5Ks.

So, what’s her secret? A steady routine, staying connected and a simple belief that she lives by: “You’ll always feel better if you do things regularly.”

Raised in Sterling’s west end, Nancy is a proud mother of three who fondly remembers raising her children and sharing a full life with her late husband, Carl. Today, she continues that full life, grounded by service and a love for staying active.

Nancy volunteers with the CGH Caregivers Program, supporting those caring for loved ones with dementia, and makes monthly wellness calls through the Lee County Senior Center. Her week includes circuit classes at the YMCA, Silver Sneakers and community meetups, where she’s often the oldest but never the least active.

“I was born that way,” Nancy says with a smile. “I need to move.”

Her athletic journey began not in a gym, but with childhood curiosity.

“My Grandpa Reins bought my brother a bike, not us girls, but we rode it anyway,” Nancy says.

However, it wasn’t until her 40s that she hit her stride. Encouraged by her doctor that running could help with childbirth, Nancy started jogging and just kept going.

What began as an occasional jog became a lifestyle. Thursday night runs with a local group turned into decades of hiking, biking and racing. That same group still meets weekly, and Nancy is proudly its oldest member.

“Once you adjust to it, you never really quit,” she says.

Nancy isn’t motivated by competition but by camaraderie and routine.

“I’m mediocre,” she insists, laughing, but she has crossed plenty of finish lines, sometimes as one of the only people in her age group. “One time I let a woman win because I felt bad she never had.”

Nancy has participated in almost every Reagan Run 5K, motivated not by medals but by the joy of being a part of the community.

“I do it because I’m able,” she says.

Although she had to stop part way through last year’s race, Nancy didn’t let that discourage her. This year, she started training just a month before, but her mindset never wavered: Listen to your body, walk when you need to and keep moving forward.

The Reagan Run is special to Nancy not just as an event, but as a tradition shared with close friends and fellow runners, many of whom are part of her Thursday running group.

“It’s important to support them,” she says.

Nancy may not be big on festivals, she says with a chuckle, but she’s always willing to help out. She picks up race flyers and hands them to local churches, encouraging more people to get involved.

“I always want to give to the community because they’ve given so much to me,” Nancy says.

She says she wakes up and thinks, “Why is this day important, and what activity am I going to do today?”

To those wondering how to stay active with age, she offers timeless advice: Start early, stay consistent, and don’t give up just because it gets hard.

“You feel better when you do,” Nancy says.

Her rule? Prepare months in advance if you’re going to race, but know your limits. “If I start hurting, I quit. That’s how I’ve kept going,” she says.

And even when the running eventually stops, the community remains.

“When you die, we go to your funeral,” she says of her Thursday running group, smiling wryly. That kind of loyalty is built over decades of shared miles and laughter.

At the end of the day, Nancy isn’t just running races – she’s setting the pace for what it means to live a full and meaningful life. Whether it’s a 5K, a kayak ride or a simple phone call to check on a neighbor, she’s always moving forward, fueled by something greater than herself.

As for the next race? She’s already thinking about it.

Rylee Kunde is Nancy Gates’ niece.