July 02, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco: Charlene Bielema and Brandon Clark on Petunia Festival

By John Sahly
The Garden Club won best float in the 2023 Dixon Petunia Festival parade.

File photo: The Garden Club won best float in the 2023 Dixon Petunia Festival parade. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Charlene Bielema and Brandon Clark on Petunia Festival" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for July 2 featured Shaw Local News representatives Charlene Bielema and Brandon Clark with an update of news coverage across the area including extensive Dixon Petunia Festival reports this weekend, a Rochelle skydive for veterans, a Morrison High School science project, an Amboy citizen involved in protecting wildlife and a benefit fundraiser for an ailing Sterling man.

RadioPodcastDixonPetunia Festival
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.