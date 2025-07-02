Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco: Charlene Bielema and Brandon Clark on Petunia Festival

File photo: The Garden Club won best float in the 2023 Dixon Petunia Festival parade. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The TALK-LINE interview for July 2 featured Shaw Local News representatives Charlene Bielema and Brandon Clark with an update of news coverage across the area including extensive Dixon Petunia Festival reports this weekend, a Rochelle skydive for veterans, a Morrison High School science project, an Amboy citizen involved in protecting wildlife and a benefit fundraiser for an ailing Sterling man.

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.