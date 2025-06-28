State Rep. Fritts announces summer events set for July

DIXON – State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, recently announced his summer tour events scheduled for July.

The events will be held through Wednesday, July 16.

The tour features coffee and conversation events and town halls. The coffee and conversation events will be held in local coffee shops and restaurants.

The schedule includes:

8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 2, at Sunset Inn Restaurant, 1578 Route 30, Amboy.

8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 9, at Maple Pancake House, 405 Fifth Ave., Sterling.

8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 16, at Huddle Cafe, 802 Main St., Ashton.

The town halls schedule includes:

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, at the Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at the Lee fire station, 103 Lee Road, Lee.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 16, at the Paw Paw Community Center, 362 Chicago Road, Paw Paw.

To view the tour schedule, visit RepFritts.com/SummerTour.