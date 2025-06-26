Twin City Conservatives to meet June 28 in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS — Twin City Conservatives will host their monthly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 28, at A’s Kitchen, 2004 First Ave., Rock Falls.

Attendees will be able to meet Illinois state Sen. Li Arellano. Attendees are responsible for their own breakfast.

Arellano attended the University of Michigan. He served in the U.S. Army in Iraq. Arellano was a small business owner and served as mayor of Dixon for two terms. He became Illinois state senator for the 37th district in January 2025.

For more information, call 815-535-6949 or 815-499-9145.

Twin City Conservatives can also be found on Facebook.