Polo’s Town & Country Days offers parade, carnival and much more

By Earleen Hinton
Jenna Martz, 2 1/2, of Polo, runs across the bridge on the Adventureland carnival ride during Town & Country Days on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Polo's Town & Country Days offers a parade, carnival rides and other attractions and events. (Earleen Hinton)

POLO – Fireworks, a parade, a historical trolley tour and a carnival are just some of the attractions at Polo’s Town & Country Days from June 25 to 29.

The festival was organized in 1966 by the Polo Jaycees as a way to raise money for the construction of a city pool.

Brooklyn Duffy, 11, (left) and Summer Schubert, 11, of Polo peer out of a carnival ride with Polo's new mural in the background during Town & Country Days on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Brooklyn Duffy (left), 11, and Summer Schubert, 11, of Polo peer out of a carnival ride with Polo's new mural in the background during Town & Country Days on June 15, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

Here is the schedule for this year’s events.

Thursday, June 26

5 to 10 p.m. – Zeiler Amusement carnival rides open

5 to 8 p.m. – Merchandise Bingo Tent, dunk tank, fish game on the Midway to support local organizations

6 p.m. – Little Miss & Mr. Contest, Festival Tent (sponsored by Fashions by Flo)

7 to 10:30 p.m. – Just 4 Fun Ice Cream and Muddy Nuts Coffee trailers open behind Aplington Middle School

8 p.m. – Glowstick sales around the high school football field to support local organizations

9:30 p.m. – Fireworks, Polo HS football field

Friday, June 27

Noon to 4 p.m. – Kidz Day ($25 armbands available)

Noon to 10 p.m. – Zeiler Amusement carnival rides open

Noon to 10 p.m. – Merchandise bingo

Noon to 8 p.m. – Fish game on the Midway to support local organizations

1 to 8 p.m. – Dunk tank to support local organizations

1 to 3 p.m. – Kids Fun Fair in Festival Tent, including face-painting, games and prizes; P&C Little Rascals petting zoo outside Festival Tent

2 p.m. – Spaghetti-eating contest sponsored by Cimino’s Pizza; Oreo-stacking contest

4 p.m. – Music under the tent; musical entertainment provided by Brenner Bushman

7 p.m. – Alumni night in the beer garden; free admission for all, and free drink ticket for all alumni

8:30 to 11:45 p.m. – Route 38 Band in the beer garden, sponsored by the Polo Chamber of Commerce

Saturday, June 28

8 a.m. – Polo 5K Run/Walk hosted by PCHS cross country team (corner of Mason and Jefferson)

9 a.m. – Volleyball tournament at football field (registration begins at 8:30 a.m.); hosted by PCHS volleyball

10 a.m. – Kids water fights, Polo fire station

Noon to 10 p.m. – Zeiler Amusement carnival rides open

Noon – 815 Twin City Baggers cornhole tournament sponsored by NEXT Landscaping. Signup begins at 11 a.m. (corner of Mason and Jefferson streets)

Noon to 10 p.m. – Merchandise bingo

Noon to 8 p.m. – Dunk tank until 8 p.m. to support local organizations; fish game on the Midway to support local organizations

Noon – Historical society “Tales of the Polo Underground Railroad” trolley ride to Fairmount Cemetery. Tours begin at the Polo Historical Museum, with pickups starting at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m.

1:15 p.m. – Polo Area Community Theatre trivia fundraiser in the Festival Tent (registration is from 12:45 to 1:15 p.m.)

2 to 4 p.m. – ZOWA Live professional wrestling entertainment (near Festival Tent)

4 to 6 p.m. – Music under the tent; musical entertainment provided by Kaboom Acoustic Tunes by Chris Blum

7 p.m. – Beer garden, free admission

8:30 to 11:45 p.m. – Whiskey Kitten Band in the Beer Garden (sponsored by The McBride Agency)

Sunday, June 29

Noon to 5 p.m. – Zeiler Amusement carnival rides

Noon – Polo Town & Country Day’s grande parade

1:30 p.m. – Registration/sign-in for pedal tractor races and pig scramble outside Festival Tent

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Downshift Band

2 p.m. – Pedal tractor races (parking lot behind Festival Tent)

2:30 p.m. – Pig scramble contest (grass lot near Festival Tent)

3 p.m. – Polo youth baseball hog raffle drawing in Festival Tent

Visit polodays.org for more information.

John Hopkins (left) and Chris Diehl were busy grilling pork chops at the Polo Snow Rangers food booth at Town & Country Days in Polo on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

John Hopkins (left) and Chris Diehl grill pork chops at the Polo Snow Rangers food booth June 15, 2024, at Town & Country Days in Polo. (Earleen Hinton)

