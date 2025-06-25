Polo’s Town & Country Days offers parade, carnival and much more

POLO – Fireworks, a parade, a historical trolley tour and a carnival are just some of the attractions at Polo’s Town & Country Days from June 25 to 29.
The festival was organized in 1966 by the Polo Jaycees as a way to raise money for the construction of a city pool.
Here is the schedule for this year’s events.
Thursday, June 26
5 to 10 p.m. – Zeiler Amusement carnival rides open
5 to 8 p.m. – Merchandise Bingo Tent, dunk tank, fish game on the Midway to support local organizations
6 p.m. – Little Miss & Mr. Contest, Festival Tent (sponsored by Fashions by Flo)
7 to 10:30 p.m. – Just 4 Fun Ice Cream and Muddy Nuts Coffee trailers open behind Aplington Middle School
8 p.m. – Glowstick sales around the high school football field to support local organizations
9:30 p.m. – Fireworks, Polo HS football field
Friday, June 27
Noon to 4 p.m. – Kidz Day ($25 armbands available)
Noon to 10 p.m. – Zeiler Amusement carnival rides open
Noon to 10 p.m. – Merchandise bingo
Noon to 8 p.m. – Fish game on the Midway to support local organizations
1 to 8 p.m. – Dunk tank to support local organizations
1 to 3 p.m. – Kids Fun Fair in Festival Tent, including face-painting, games and prizes; P&C Little Rascals petting zoo outside Festival Tent
2 p.m. – Spaghetti-eating contest sponsored by Cimino’s Pizza; Oreo-stacking contest
4 p.m. – Music under the tent; musical entertainment provided by Brenner Bushman
7 p.m. – Alumni night in the beer garden; free admission for all, and free drink ticket for all alumni
8:30 to 11:45 p.m. – Route 38 Band in the beer garden, sponsored by the Polo Chamber of Commerce
Saturday, June 28
8 a.m. – Polo 5K Run/Walk hosted by PCHS cross country team (corner of Mason and Jefferson)
9 a.m. – Volleyball tournament at football field (registration begins at 8:30 a.m.); hosted by PCHS volleyball
10 a.m. – Kids water fights, Polo fire station
Noon to 10 p.m. – Zeiler Amusement carnival rides open
Noon – 815 Twin City Baggers cornhole tournament sponsored by NEXT Landscaping. Signup begins at 11 a.m. (corner of Mason and Jefferson streets)
Noon to 10 p.m. – Merchandise bingo
Noon to 8 p.m. – Dunk tank until 8 p.m. to support local organizations; fish game on the Midway to support local organizations
Noon – Historical society “Tales of the Polo Underground Railroad” trolley ride to Fairmount Cemetery. Tours begin at the Polo Historical Museum, with pickups starting at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m.
1:15 p.m. – Polo Area Community Theatre trivia fundraiser in the Festival Tent (registration is from 12:45 to 1:15 p.m.)
2 to 4 p.m. – ZOWA Live professional wrestling entertainment (near Festival Tent)
4 to 6 p.m. – Music under the tent; musical entertainment provided by Kaboom Acoustic Tunes by Chris Blum
7 p.m. – Beer garden, free admission
8:30 to 11:45 p.m. – Whiskey Kitten Band in the Beer Garden (sponsored by The McBride Agency)
Sunday, June 29
Noon to 5 p.m. – Zeiler Amusement carnival rides
Noon – Polo Town & Country Day’s grande parade
1:30 p.m. – Registration/sign-in for pedal tractor races and pig scramble outside Festival Tent
1:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Downshift Band
2 p.m. – Pedal tractor races (parking lot behind Festival Tent)
2:30 p.m. – Pig scramble contest (grass lot near Festival Tent)
3 p.m. – Polo youth baseball hog raffle drawing in Festival Tent
Visit polodays.org for more information.