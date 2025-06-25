Polo’s Town & Country Days offers parade, carnival and much more

Polo's Town & Country Days offers a parade, carnival rides and other attractions and events. (Earleen Hinton)

POLO – Fireworks, a parade, a historical trolley tour and a carnival are just some of the attractions at Polo’s Town & Country Days from June 25 to 29.

The festival was organized in 1966 by the Polo Jaycees as a way to raise money for the construction of a city pool.

Brooklyn Duffy (left), 11, and Summer Schubert, 11, of Polo peer out of a carnival ride with Polo's new mural in the background during Town & Country Days on June 15, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

Here is the schedule for this year’s events.

Thursday, June 26

5 to 10 p.m. – Zeiler Amusement carnival rides open

5 to 8 p.m. – Merchandise Bingo Tent, dunk tank, fish game on the Midway to support local organizations

6 p.m. – Little Miss & Mr. Contest, Festival Tent (sponsored by Fashions by Flo)

7 to 10:30 p.m. – Just 4 Fun Ice Cream and Muddy Nuts Coffee trailers open behind Aplington Middle School

8 p.m. – Glowstick sales around the high school football field to support local organizations

9:30 p.m. – Fireworks, Polo HS football field

Friday, June 27

Noon to 4 p.m. – Kidz Day ($25 armbands available)

Noon to 10 p.m. – Zeiler Amusement carnival rides open

Noon to 10 p.m. – Merchandise bingo

Noon to 8 p.m. – Fish game on the Midway to support local organizations

1 to 8 p.m. – Dunk tank to support local organizations

1 to 3 p.m. – Kids Fun Fair in Festival Tent, including face-painting, games and prizes; P&C Little Rascals petting zoo outside Festival Tent

2 p.m. – Spaghetti-eating contest sponsored by Cimino’s Pizza; Oreo-stacking contest

4 p.m. – Music under the tent; musical entertainment provided by Brenner Bushman

7 p.m. – Alumni night in the beer garden; free admission for all, and free drink ticket for all alumni

8:30 to 11:45 p.m. – Route 38 Band in the beer garden, sponsored by the Polo Chamber of Commerce

Saturday, June 28

8 a.m. – Polo 5K Run/Walk hosted by PCHS cross country team (corner of Mason and Jefferson)

9 a.m. – Volleyball tournament at football field (registration begins at 8:30 a.m.); hosted by PCHS volleyball

10 a.m. – Kids water fights, Polo fire station

Noon to 10 p.m. – Zeiler Amusement carnival rides open

Noon – 815 Twin City Baggers cornhole tournament sponsored by NEXT Landscaping. Signup begins at 11 a.m. (corner of Mason and Jefferson streets)

Noon to 10 p.m. – Merchandise bingo

Noon to 8 p.m. – Dunk tank until 8 p.m. to support local organizations; fish game on the Midway to support local organizations

Noon – Historical society “Tales of the Polo Underground Railroad” trolley ride to Fairmount Cemetery. Tours begin at the Polo Historical Museum, with pickups starting at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m.

1:15 p.m. – Polo Area Community Theatre trivia fundraiser in the Festival Tent (registration is from 12:45 to 1:15 p.m.)

2 to 4 p.m. – ZOWA Live professional wrestling entertainment (near Festival Tent)

4 to 6 p.m. – Music under the tent; musical entertainment provided by Kaboom Acoustic Tunes by Chris Blum

7 p.m. – Beer garden, free admission

8:30 to 11:45 p.m. – Whiskey Kitten Band in the Beer Garden (sponsored by The McBride Agency)

Sunday, June 29

Noon to 5 p.m. – Zeiler Amusement carnival rides

Noon – Polo Town & Country Day’s grande parade

1:30 p.m. – Registration/sign-in for pedal tractor races and pig scramble outside Festival Tent

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Downshift Band

2 p.m. – Pedal tractor races (parking lot behind Festival Tent)

2:30 p.m. – Pig scramble contest (grass lot near Festival Tent)

3 p.m. – Polo youth baseball hog raffle drawing in Festival Tent

Visit polodays.org for more information.