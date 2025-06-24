June 24, 2025
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Leah Nelson about 2025 Dixon Petunia Festival

By Emily K. Coleman
“Too Hype Crew” caps off the evening Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Dixon’s Petunia Fest. There’s still time to get that Ferris wheel ride or that corndog in as the carnival will be operating Monday, until 11pm.

Too Hype Crew caps off the Dixon Petunia Festival three years ago. This year's festival kicks off July 3. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The TALK-LINE interview for June 24 featured the second vice president of the 2025 Dixon Petunia Festival, Leah Nelson, previewing the entire event starting with pre-festival information leading up to the four-day celebration, running July 3 through 6.

Also discussed were pre-festival savings on riverfront concert tickets and carnival wristbands plus a 50/50 fireworks fundraising drawing on July 6.

Listen to "Talk-Line: Leah Nelson on the Dixon Petunia Festival" on Spreaker.

RadioPodcastDixonPetunia Festival
