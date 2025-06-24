Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Leah Nelson about 2025 Dixon Petunia Festival

Too Hype Crew caps off the Dixon Petunia Festival three years ago. This year's festival kicks off July 3. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The TALK-LINE interview for June 24 featured the second vice president of the 2025 Dixon Petunia Festival, Leah Nelson, previewing the entire event starting with pre-festival information leading up to the four-day celebration, running July 3 through 6.

Also discussed were pre-festival savings on riverfront concert tickets and carnival wristbands plus a 50/50 fireworks fundraising drawing on July 6.

