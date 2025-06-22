June 22, 2025
Sauk Valley-area students named to Northern Illinois University graduates list

By Kate Santillan

Northern Illinois University, NIU, light pole banners in DeKalb on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University recently announced its graduates list for the spring 2025 semester.

The university awarded more than 2,100 students with bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in May.

Sauk Valley-area graduating students include:

  • Dixon: David Binkley, Master of Science in education, higher education and student affairs; Timothy Bulfer II, Bachelor of Science, meteorology; Ashley Crawford, Bachelor of Science, communicative disorders; Jozi Dever, Master of Arts, communicative disorders - speech-language pathology; Lauren Fagan, Bachelor of Science, management - leadership and management; Jessica Lopez, Master of Science, applied human development and family sciences: marriage and family therapy; Arbri Riska, Bachelor of Science, accountancy; Griffey Rodriguez, Bachelor of Arts, sociology: criminology; and Ellenor Zimmerman, Bachelor of Science, health sciences - pre-physical therapy.
  • Rock Falls: Kylie Bresley, Bachelor of Science, biological sciences; Angel Doyle, Bachelor of Science, early childhood education with preschool special education approval; Madison Wescott, Bachelor of Arts, political science - public law; Madison Wescott, Bachelor of Arts, sociology: criminology; Robert Williams, Bachelor of Science, computer science - software development; Dylan Williamson, Bachelor of Science, accountancy; and Austin Zink, Bachelor of Science, marketing.
  • Sterling: Gabriel Ademoski, Bachelor of Science, biological sciences; Gabriel Ademoski, Bachelor of Science, chemistry - chemistry for preprofessional; Ryan Blackburn, Master of Science in education, school business management; Hannah Jacoby, Bachelor of Arts, psychology; Kassie Long, Master of Accounting Science, accountancy; and Kylie Vickers, Doctor of Physical Therapy.

For information, visit NIU.edu.

