Sauk Valley-area students named to Northern Illinois University graduates list

Northern Illinois University, NIU, light pole banners in DeKalb on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University recently announced its graduates list for the spring 2025 semester.

The university awarded more than 2,100 students with bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in May.

Sauk Valley-area graduating students include:

Rock Falls: Kylie Bresley, Bachelor of Science, biological sciences; Angel Doyle, Bachelor of Science, early childhood education with preschool special education approval; Madison Wescott, Bachelor of Arts, political science - public law; Madison Wescott, Bachelor of Arts, sociology: criminology; Robert Williams, Bachelor of Science, computer science - software development; Dylan Williamson, Bachelor of Science, accountancy; and Austin Zink, Bachelor of Science, marketing.

Sterling: Gabriel Ademoski, Bachelor of Science, biological sciences; Gabriel Ademoski, Bachelor of Science, chemistry - chemistry for preprofessional; Ryan Blackburn, Master of Science in education, school business management; Hannah Jacoby, Bachelor of Arts, psychology; Kassie Long, Master of Accounting Science, accountancy; and Kylie Vickers, Doctor of Physical Therapy.

For information, visit NIU.edu.