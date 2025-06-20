Sauk Valley students named to Northern Illinois University’s spring 2025 dean’s list

Northern Illinois University, large red NIU sign outside the Holmes Student Center in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University recently announced its dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester.

The list honors students with a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.5 in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum GPA of 3.75 in the colleges of business, education, health and human sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and visual and performing arts.

Sauk Valley-area students named to the list include:

Dixon: Lilliana Campbell, psychology; Alexsia Funderberg, human resource management; Meghan Huffman, accountancy; Hanna Lengquist, SPED-LBSI with PEL; and Ellenor Zimmerman, health sci-pre-physical therapy.

Rock Falls: Kylie Bresley, biological sciences; Elayna Felder, psychology; Lawrence Miller, sport management; Alexa Reynolds, psychology; Kalina Sommer, philosophy; Lilyana Spotts, health sciences-general; Cadence Stonitsch, accountancy; Madison Wescott, political sci-public law; and Madison Wescott, sociology: criminology.

Sterling: Xavier Arreola, kinesiology; Hannah Jacoby, psychology; Adriana Jenkins, family social services; Shae McNeill, early childhood education; Natalie Mealing, nonprofit and NGO studies; Natalie Mealing, political sci-public law; Logan Montino, philosophy; Brennan Pierceson, sport management; Keira Ramirez, psychology; and Isaiah Yarbrough, kinesiology.

