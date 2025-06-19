Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Shaw Local on motorbikes in Dixon and more

Motorbike riders travel along Lincoln Statue Drive in front of Dixon High School on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, after crossing the Peoria Avenue bridge. City officials have seen an uptick of calls from concerned residents regarding the bikes. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for June 18 featured Shaw Local News representatives Charlene Bielema and Brandon Clark talking about important happenings across the area, including the new name for the Sterling riverfront park and an issue with motorbikes in Dixon.

Other topics discussed: the Rock Falls “Sick The Magazine” block party, a story on an “Unsung Hero” and the annual Reagan Run.

