Touch A Truck of Rock Falls returns June 28 with over 170 vehicles

ROCK FALLS – Get ready for a day of exploration and excitement as Touch A Truck of Rock Falls proudly presents “The Big One” from 9 am. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 28, at the Rock Falls river front and RB&W District.

This year’s event will feature over 170 diverse vehicles, two live shows and 11 hours of non-stop, free family entertainment.

Children and adults alike will have the unique opportunity to look, touch, learn, and be inspired by an incredible array of vehicles. The expansive display will include everything from thrilling race cars and essential emergency vehicles to robust municipal and construction equipment, impressive farm machinery, and much more.

This hands-on experience allows attendees to get up close and personal with the vehicles they admire. Beyond the impressive vehicle lineup, “The Big One” will offer over 2,000 giveaways and dozens of engaging activities designed to entertain and educate.

The excitement doesn’t stop when the engines quiet down. From 2:30-8 p.m., the Rock Falls riverfront and RB&W District will transform into a lively after-party featuring live music from the popular bands Rollin Whiskey and Run Forrest Run.

“We are incredibly excited to bring ‘The Big One’ back to Rock Falls,” said John Watts, Touch A Truck of Rock Falls event chairman. “Our goal is to provide a truly unique and memorable experience where kids can interact with vehicles they normally only see from a distance. With over 170 vehicles, countless activities, and fantastic live music, we’re confident this will be the biggest and best Touch A Truck event yet.”

In the event of inclement weather, a rain date is scheduled for Sunday, June 29.

Touch A Truck of Rock Falls is dedicated to providing free, engaging, and educational family events that allow children to explore and interact with various vehicles in a safe and fun environment. The annual event aims to inspire curiosity and provide unique learning opportunities for the community.