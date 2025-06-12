Dixon Pride festival returns to Page Park on June 14

Calandra Vasquez (left) and Linsey Hepker, both of Sterling, watch a performance Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Dixon Pride Fest. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – The fourth annual Dixon Pride event is returning to Page Park on Saturday, June 14.

From 2 to 10 p.m., attendees can show their support for the LGBTQ+ community at 1 Page Park Drive.

The event kicks off with music from DJ Wayne, followed by lip-sync battles at 3 p.m. The rock band Invisible Cartoons takes the stage at 5:30 p.m., followed by the main show at 8 p.m. headlined by Auntie Heroine and performers Bentley Balenciaga, Elektra Foxx, London and event emcee Barbara Busch Light.

The event costs $5 to attend and includes more than 150 vendors.

Event organizer Sauk Valley Pride will hold a live 50/50 raffle at 7 p.m. Friday, June 13, on its Facebook page. Tickets are $5 each or three for $10 and can be purchased with cash or Venmo from community volunteers or at Val’s Place, 316 W. First St. in Dixon. The winner will take 50% of the prize, with the other half directly supporting the Dixon Pride event.

For more information, visit Sauk Valley Pride’s Facebook page.