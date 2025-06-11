Teen dies in Lee County crash

Emblem of Lee County Sheriff's Department, seen on a squad car on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

DIXON — An Earlville teen died Monday, June 9, in a two-vehicle crash north of Compton in Lee County.

Chasity J. Stavenhagen, 16, Earlville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at Route 251 and Chicago Road, according to Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 2:20 p.m. Monday about a collision involving a semi and a pickup at that location, according to a news release.

Deputies learned Stavenhagen’s blue Chevrolet pickup had been westbound on Chicago Road at the stop intersection with Route 251. A semi tractor trailer hauling grain was northbound on Route 251, approaching the intersection with Chicago Road. Witnesses at the scene indicated the Chevrolet pickup pulled out in front of the semi tractor trailer and was struck broadside, according to the release.

Stavenhagen’s passenger was identified as 20-year-old Kevin Kain of West Brooklyn. He was transported to OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota and later airlifted to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. As of the last information received, he was in critical condition, according to the release.

The driver of the semi was identified as a 62-year-old male from Sublette. He was uninjured and was released from the scene.

Due to the seriousness of the accident, the roadway at the location was closed to traffic for several hours. An accident reconstructionist and drone pilot from the sheriff’s office were brought in to investigate.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Illinois State Police, Paw Paw Fire and EMS, the Lee County Coroner’s Office, and the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.