Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Bethany Wright, Dixon Petunia Festival

File photo: The Sauk Valley Filipino-American Association performs a dance during the Petunia Festival Parade on Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Jennifer Lubbs)

The TALK-LINE interview for June 10 featured 2025 Dixon Petunia Festival Board President Bethany Wright.

Wright discusses some pre-fest deadlines for registration into festival activities along with fundraising tickets available, pre-carnival and pre-music entertainment tickets available, new events on the festival schedule, changes to some events due to construction areas and a look at some festival “favorites.”

