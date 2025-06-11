June 11, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Bethany Wright, Dixon Petunia Festival

By John Sahly
The Sauk Valley Filipino-American Association performs a dance during the Petunia Festival Parade on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

File photo: The Sauk Valley Filipino-American Association performs a dance during the Petunia Festival Parade on Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Jennifer Lubbs)

Listen to "Bethany Wright, Dixon Petunia Festival" on Spreaker.

The TALK-LINE interview for June 10 featured 2025 Dixon Petunia Festival Board President Bethany Wright.

Wright discusses some pre-fest deadlines for registration into festival activities along with fundraising tickets available, pre-carnival and pre-music entertainment tickets available, new events on the festival schedule, changes to some events due to construction areas and a look at some festival “favorites.”

Like what you hear? Be sure to visit WIXN, part of Shaw Local Radio.

We’re also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Have a Question about this article?
RadioPodcastDixonPetunia Festival
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.