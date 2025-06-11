Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Bethany Wright, Dixon Petunia Festival

The TALK-LINE interview for June 10 featured 2025 Dixon Petunia Festival Board President Bethany Wright.
Wright discusses some pre-fest deadlines for registration into festival activities along with fundraising tickets available, pre-carnival and pre-music entertainment tickets available, new events on the festival schedule, changes to some events due to construction areas and a look at some festival “favorites.”
