The Dixon Municipal Band will perform Thursday, June 12, at the Page Park Band Shell. (Photo provided by Donald Burnett)

DIXON — The Summer Sounds of the Dixon Municipal Band continue on Thursday, June 12.

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. at the Page Park Band Shell. As always the concert will include several marches along with Selections From Fantasia, Beach Boys Forever, Kentucky 1800, Relax! and The Battle Hymn Of The Republic. Door prizes will be awarded.