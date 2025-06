File photo: Lauren Belville of the Kendall County Health Department uses tweezers to place a mosquito into a vial to be tested for the West Nile virus on Aug. 16, 2023. (Mark Foster)

The TALK-LINE interview for June 9 featured Ogle County Health Department Environmental Health Director Ashly Whaley discussing the West Nile Virus: what it is, how it is transmitted, what the department is doing, what steps to take to prevent this ailment and what to watch for.

