Light it up!: Fireworks, Fourth of July celebrations planned in the Sauk Valley

The grand finale lights up the sky Wednesday, July 3, 2024, to end the Sterling/Rock Falls Jaycees' fireworks show. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING – With the Fourth of July holiday around the corner, there are plenty of ways to celebrate throughout the Sauk Valley. From live music and food vendors to car shows and carnivals, here is a list of local places to bring in the holiday:

Sterling/Rock Falls

The Sterling/Rock Falls Jaycee’s fireworks display ignites at dusk (about 9:30 p.m.) Thursday, July 3. The Rock Falls Tourism group will kick off the day with its Eats ‘N’ Beats @ the District event from 4 to 10:30 p.m. at the RB&W District Park, 229 E. Second St. in Rock Falls.

The event includes vendors, food trucks, live musical performances and more. The BAJA band takes the stage at 5 p.m., followed by the Evergreen band at 7:30 p.m., with a break for the fireworks.

For more information, call the Rock Falls Tourism office at 815-622-1106.

Dixon

The 61st annual Petunia Festival will take place July 3 through Sunday, July 6, in downtown Dixon, featuring business and food vendors; raffles; live musical performances from Blind Melon, the Too Hype Crew and others; a car show; a fishing derby; the annual carnival; and much more.

The carnival, located in front of Dixon High School at 300 Lincoln Statue Drive, kicks off from 5 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 2. On Thursday, the carnival will host quiet hours for children with special needs from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by general admission hours from 5 to 11 p.m. The carnival will be open from 1 to 11 p.m. July 4 and 5, and from 1 to 10 p.m. July 6.

Parents must register their child and one adult for quiet hours online or at the Petunia Festival headquarters at 77 S. Hennepin Ave. in Dixon to receive a special wristband allowing their children to enjoy the carnival without the sensory overload of flashing lights, music and large crowds.

Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. July 6 along the riverfront. You also can listen live on River Country 101.7 FM.

For a full list of Petunia Festival events and their times, visit discoverdixon.com.

Oregon/Mt. Morris

The Let Freedom Ring Festival runs from July 2 to 5 in downtown Mt. Morris. The event features a parade, silent auctions, food vendors, bounce houses, live musical performances, the Little Miss & Mister Firecracker competition, the Golden Court and Royal Court contests, a car show, vendors, fireworks and more.

The parade begins at 2 p.m. July 4 at the corner of Botanic Street and East Brayton Road, then proceeds along South Ogle Avenue to East Main Street, continuing into the downtown area. Fireworks start at dusk July 4.

For more information, including a full list of events and their times, visit lfrmtmorris.com.

Prophetstown

The city is hosting a range of events for July 4, including the Streetscapes painting event, races, live music, cookouts, popcorn, snow cones and more. Details for the three-on-three basketball competition still are being finalized. The fireworks display can be seen after dark at Prophetstown State Park.

For more information, visit prophetstownproud.com.

Byron

The 38th annual ByronFest takes place from July 11 to 13 in downtown Byron. The festival features live musical performances, a carnival and parade, a 5K and Fun Run, the final day of the ByronFest Idol singing contest, business and food vendors, a bags tournament, a quilting show and more.

Lineup for the parade begins at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 12, at Maple and Second Street. Participants will depart at 3 p.m., traveling east on Second Street, continuing north on Colfax Street and then east on Third Street, where it ends at the corner of Third Street and Market.

Festival hours:

Friday – 5 p.m. to midnight

Saturday – 11 a.m. to midnight

Sunday – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Festival admission wristbands are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate. Children ages 7 and younger get in free.

The carnival runs the same hours as the festival, except Saturday, when it closes an hour earlier. Individual ride tickets can be bought for $1.25 a ticket, or the Mega Pass can be bought for unlimited rides and entry to the festival grounds.

Daily Mega Pass: $35 (can only be purchased at the festival)

Weekend Mega Pass: $60 in advance or $65 at the festival

Mega Passes can be purchased online or in the upper level of the Byron Chamber of Commerce office at 232 W. Second St. in City Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cutoff for advanced Mega Pass purchase is noon Thursday, July 10.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit byronfest.org.

Rochelle

The city will hold its annual Independence Day celebration on July 5 at Atwood and Cooper parks, 10th Avenue and 20th Street, with food trucks, a performance from the municipal band and a fireworks display.

Times for the event still are being finalized. Visit cityofrochelle.net for more information as it becomes available.

The Chicagoland Skydiving Center at 1207 Gurler Road is hosting its 12th annual Independence/Legends Boogie from July 3 to 6. The event will feature all-day caravan jumps for skydivers of all skill levels, live music, Beer Olympics, a pool party, overnight camping and more. Registration is mandatory and can be done on the Chicagoland Skydiving Center website.