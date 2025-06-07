Education notes: Sterling student graduates from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – Sterling resident Mackenzie Arndt recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Arndt received a bachelor’s degree from the university’s School of Education.

The commencement ceremony was Sunday, May 18. The ceremony awarded degrees to 2,919 students.

Rock Falls student named to Pennsylvania Western University’s dean’s list

ROCK FALLS – Rock Falls resident Claire Bickett recently was named to Pennsylvania Western University’s dean’s list for the spring semester.

Bickett attends the university’s Clarion campus.

The dean’s list honors students who earned a semester GPA of 3.4 or higher. The students also must complete a minimum of 12 graded credit hours.

Dixon students named to Cedarville University dean’s list

CEDARVILLE, Ohio – Dixon residents Madisyn Rubright and Alivia Rubright were named to Cedarville University’s dean’s list for the spring semester.

The dean’s list honors students with a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. The students also must complete at least 12 credit hours.

Cedarville University is an evangelical Christian university that offers undergraduate and graduate art, science and professional field programs.

For more information, visit cedarville.edu.

Newman Central Catholic High School graduates earn over $3.3 million in scholarships

STERLING – Newman Central Catholic High School recently announced that its graduating class earned more than $3.3 million in scholarship awards.

The 42 students were involved in faith-based services, student leadership, athletics and fine arts.

“These numbers are impressive, but they’re only part of the story,” Newman Central Catholic High School director of marketing and enrollment Gehrig Koerner said in a news release. “What makes our students truly special is how they balance their studies with service, sports, faith and friendship. They’re ready to make an impact in our community.”