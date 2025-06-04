Montmorency School announces eighth-grade student awards

Montmorency School in Rock Falls recently announced its year-end student awards and recognition. (Montmorency School)

ROCK FALLS – Montmorency School recently released its eighth-grade promotion award list.

Students achieving high honors for the academic year are Anniston Buchholz, Heidi Epps, Alivia Heald, Evelyn Moore, Grady Small and Gabriel Willhite.

Students achieving honors for the academic year are Ethan Carter, Bentley Hacker, Cullen Jordan and Alec Sturtevant.

Outstanding Performance in Academics honorees are:

Social studies: Grady Small

Science: Grady Small

Literature: Evelyn Moore

English: Anniston Buchholz

Mathematics: Heidi Epps

Fine arts: Grady Small

Glen Genz Athletic Award winners are Heald and Jordan.

The Principal’s Award, which has criteria to meet including citizenship, effort, improvement and respect, has been awarded to Moore and Jordan.

The Glen Genz Academic Award that honors the highest GPA has been awarded to Epps.

The American Legion Award, from Rock Falls American Legion Post 902, has been presented to Epps and Small. Honorable mention for the award was given to Heald and Carter.