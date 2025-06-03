Montmorency School student registration set for July 14

ROCK FALLS — Montmorency School student registration for the 2025-2026 school year will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 14.

Proof of residency is required by presenting two forms of legal identification. Student fees are $65 for students in kindergarten through third grade and $70 for students in fourth through eighth grades. An optional Chromebook fee also is available for $20.

School begins at 8:45 a.m. when the first bell rings to signal the beginning of morning classes. Lunch and recess are from 11:56 a.m. to 12:41 p.m. Afternoon classes begin at 12:43 p.m. School is dismissed at 3:25 p.m.

The school year begins Wednesday, Aug. 13, and students will be dismissed at 11:44 a.m. The first full day will be Thursday, Aug. 14. Hot lunch will be served.