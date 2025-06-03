June 03, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Montmorency School student registration set for July 14

By Kate Santillan
Education News from Shaw Local News Network

Education News from Shaw Local News Network (Shaw Local News Network)

ROCK FALLS — Montmorency School student registration for the 2025-2026 school year will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, July 14.

Proof of residency is required by presenting two forms of legal identification. Student fees are $65 for students in kindergarten through third grade and $70 for students in fourth through eighth grades. An optional Chromebook fee also is available for $20.

School begins at 8:45 a.m. when the first bell rings to signal the beginning of morning classes. Lunch and recess are from 11:56 a.m. to 12:41 p.m. Afternoon classes begin at 12:43 p.m. School is dismissed at 3:25 p.m.

The school year begins Wednesday, Aug. 13, and students will be dismissed at 11:44 a.m. The first full day will be Thursday, Aug. 14. Hot lunch will be served.

Have a Question about this article?
SVM Community BriefsRock FallsSterlingWhiteside CountyEducation