Scoopie, the Culver’s Custard mascot, makes a community appearance Nov. 23, 2024. Scoopie will be at the Farm, Family, Fun Day on June 7 at Culver's of Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCK FALLS — Culver’s of Rock Falls will partner with 4-H to hold its third annual Farm, Family, Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 7.

The event features coloring contests, farm animals from Happy Little Hooves, giveaways, Scoopie appearances, $6 Kid Meals, and touch-a-tractor.

Lunch also will be served by Culver’s. The event proceeds will go toward 4-H program costs.

Culver’s is located at 1901 Harley Davidson Drive in Rock Falls.