Petunia Festival button tradition passes to Lee County Historical Society

One of over 300 petunia baskets takes its place along the riverfront Tuesday, May 27, 2025, in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — A Petunia Festival tradition spanning 60 years is changing hands.

The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Dixon has been selling Petunia Festival collector buttons as part of its annual fundraiser for the past 10 years. The tradition began with the first festival in 1964 by the Beta Sigma Phi sorority of Dixon. Now, that responsibility is being passed to the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society.

All three organizations have held similar goals – to benefit and give back to the people of Dixon. The LCHGS continues that commitment with its annual community events, such as its Cemetery Walk in September, a fourth-grade architectural tour in conjunction with Discover Dixon in October and the Santa at the Cabin event in December.

The LCHGS would like to thank everyone who has purchased a Petunia Festival button over the years, the businesses who have sold them and to the Petunia Festival Board for its support.

To add a Petunia Festival button to your collection, call the LCHGS at 815-284-1134 or visit its research center and library at 113 S. Hennepin Ave. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.