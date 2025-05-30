Morrison’s 4x200 relay sets 1A state meet record in Thursday’s prelims

Morrison's Levi Milder (left) races Lena-Winslow's Alec Schlichting (right) to the finish line in the 100 meters at the Hawk Classic in May of 2025 at Landers-Loomis Field in Oregon. Schlichting won the race in 10.99 seconds and Milder was second in 11.09. (Earleen Hinton)

CHARLESTON – Morrison’s record-setting 4x200 relay highlighted the opening day of the IHSA State Boys Track and Field Meet in Thursday’s preliminaries.

Rylan Alvarado, Levi Milder, Zach Milder and Brady Anderson set the Class 1A state meet record with a 1:26.87 to take first in the prelims. Morrison is defending state champion in the event. The same foursome had the top time in the 4x100 relay, another event Morrison won state in last year.

Also advancing to Saturday’s finals were Morrison’s Levi Milder (100, 200) and Anderson (100, 200); Oregon’s Daniel Gonzalez (800); Newman’s Wyatt Widolff (800); Bureau Valley’s Landon Hulsing (discus); Forreston-Polo’s Eli Ferris (high jump); and Milledgeville co-op’s Parker Krogman (300 hurdles).

Newman’s Briar Ivey, Trevor Simpson, Cody McBride and Widolff reached the finals in the 4x800.

Forreston-Polo’s 4x100 relay of Mercer Mumford, Brody Schwartz, Jonathan Milnes and Noah Dewey also advanced to the finals. Eli Ferris, Schwartz, Milnes and Dewey also advanced in the 4x200 relay. Schwartz, Hayden Vinnedge, Eli Ferris and Dewey had the fourth-best time in the 4x400.