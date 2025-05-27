May 27, 2025
Shaw Local
Transcript: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Ellie Hanlon, Sterling/Rock Falls YMCA

By John Sahly
Louise Whyte dumps the first load of eggs in the pool at the Sterling-Rock Falls YMCA Friday, April 11, 2025.

File photo: Louise Whyte dumps the first load of eggs in the pool at the Sterling-Rock Falls YMCA on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Alex T. Paschal)

Read the transcript from our Talk-Line interview with Ellie Hanlon, the Marketing and Development Director at the Sterling/Rock Falls Family YMCA.

Hanlon talks about her move to the “Y” along with a look at programs including some sports-based areas, summer day camp, a 5K event in Rock Falls in June, youth basketball programs, summer swim lessons, adult programs, fundraising, membership and Camp Benson in Carroll County.

