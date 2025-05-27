Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk-Line with Steve Marco interviews Ellie Hanlon, Sterling/Rock Falls YMCA

File photo: Alissa Kirchner of the Sterling-Rock Falls YMCA leads a Taylor Swift dance party Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Sterling’s Chalk the Walk. The day was filled with family friendly activities set at Grandon Civic Center. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for May 27 featured the Marketing and Development Director at the Sterling/Rock Falls Family YMCA, Ellie Hanlon.

Hanlon talks about about her move to the “Y” along with a look at programs including some sports-based areas, summer day camp, a 5K event in Rock Falls in June, youth basketball programs, summer swim lessons, adult programs, fundraising, membership and Camp Benson in Carroll County.

