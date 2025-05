Rock Falls High School grads honored with scholarships, awards

ROCK FALLS – Scholarships and student achievement awards have been given to students in the Rock Falls High School Class of 2025. Those awarded include:

Monetary awards and scholarships

Bi-County Education Scholarship: Addison Watts

Bill McKinnis Scholarship: Marissa Bliefnick

Brother and Sister Scholarship in Memory of Ralph & Robert (Tom) Zigler: Addison Watts

Charles Farnham Business Scholarship: Carolyn Masini

City of Rock Falls Water/Electric Reclamation Department Scholarship: Addison Watts

Dustin Watts Educational Scholarship: Carolyn Masini, Jenny Wei, Kacie Witherow

East Coloma-Nelson Education Association Scholarship: Hunter Gale, Elizabeth Lombardo, Carolyn Masini

For the Love of Music Scholarship: Jenny Wei

Hope for Women Scholarship: Carolyn Masini

Illinois Army National Guard GI Bill: Logan Williamson

Jessica Coleman Strader Scholarship: Madilyn Blackburn

Judy McKinnis Scholarship: Hunter Gale

Judy M. Thome Memorial Scholarship: Michael Ely, Kaylee Johnson

Kenneth F. Siebel Jr. Scholarship: Hunter Gale, Maddison Morgan, Mason Landes, Carolyn Masini, Jenny Wei, Samara Dorner, Madilyn Blackburn

Life Savings Grant Scholarships: Carolyn Masini, Maddison Morgan

Main Squeeze Scholarship: Elizabeth Lombardo

Marion Connelly Sterling Kiwanis Scholarship: Carolyn Masini

Montmorency Education Association Scholarship: Mason Landes

PFLAG Scholarship: Kaylee Johnson

Ray Deibert Memorial Scholarship: Madilyn Blackburn

Rock Falls American Legion Post 292: Ryan Ebenezer

Rock Falls Chamber Scholarship: Addison Watts

Rock Falls High School Alumni Association Scholarship: Danika Dickey

Rock Falls High School Association Student of the Year: Carolyn Masini

Rock Falls High School Education Association Scholarship: Madilyn Blackburn, Michael Ely, McKenzie Woodard

Rock Falls High School Student Athlete Leader Scholarship: Mason Landes, Elizabeth Lombardo

Rock Falls Optimist Club Scholarship: Madilyn Blackburn, Marissa Bliefnick, Abigail Dobrez, Samara Dorner, Sydnie Flaningam, Hunter Gale, Kaylee Johnson, Mason Landes, Elizabeth Lombardo, Carolyn Masini, Maddison Morgan, Conner Porter, Addison Watts, Jenny Wei, Kacie Witherow, Garret Wolf, McKenzie Woodard

Rock Falls Police Department FOP Lodge 215 Scholarship: Samara Dorner

Rock Falls Rotary Glenn Coleman and William J. Sowles Scholarships: Ryan Ebenezer, Conner Porter, Danika Dickey, Addison Watts, Marissa Bliefnick, Maddison Morgan, Madilyn Blackburn, Jenny Wei, Kaylee Johnson, Elizabeth Lombardo, Kacie Witherow

Rock River Chapter of the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers: Kaylee Johnson

Royal McCormick Memorial Scholarship: Alonna Muntean

Sinnissippi Centers Human Service Scholarship: Samara Dorner

Society of American Military Engineers Scholarship: Kaylee Johnson

Sterling Rock Falls Community Trust General Fund Scholarship: Madilyn Blackburn, Abigail Dobrez, Samara Dorner, Hunter Gale, Kaylee Johnson, Carolyn Masini, Maddison Morgan, Braxton Nelson, Garret Wolf, Sydnie Flaningam, Jeslyn Krueger, Hunter Steinhagen, Kacie Witherow

Sterling/RF Community Trust Charles G. Bosco Memorial Scholarship: Kaylee Johnson

Sterling/RF Community Trust Clement Hey Memorial Scholarship: Addison Watts, Conner Porter

Sterling/RF Community Trust Helene R. Dillon Memorial Scholarship: Madilyn Blackburn, Braxton Nelson

Sterling/RF Community Trust W. Martin Dillon Memorial Scholarship: Abigail Dobrez

Sterling/RF Community Trust Keeney fund (Tom, Harry & Loraine) Scholarship: Carolyn Masini

Sterling/RF Community Trust Home Cadet Thorpe Law Enforcement Scholarship: Kirsten Bliefnick

Sterling Rock Falls Elks Lodge 1218 in Memory of Donald Stachowiak Scholarship: Abigail Dobrez, Samara Dorner

Steve Dew Memorial Scholarship: Kirsten Bliefnick, Conner Porter

Vicki Dunphy Perseverance Scholarship: Samara Dorner, Alonna Muntean

WACC CEO CLASS OF 2024 Scholarship: Carolyn Masini

WACC Edith Jakobs Scholarship (CEO): Lucas Hacker

WACC SPK Plumbing Scholarship: Cole Morgan

WACC Student of the Year Scholarship: Kacie Witherow

WACC Student Recognition Scholarship: Kacie Witherow

WACC Twin Cities Sunrise Rotary Scholarship: Grace Boostrom

Whiteside Illinois Retired Teachers Association: Madilyn Blackburn, Sydnie Flaningam

Nonmonetary awards

All Around Seniors of the Year Award: Michael Ely, Carolyn Masini

American Legion Award: Michael Ely, Carolyn Masini

American Legion Honorable Mention: Addison Watts, Michael Ely

Daughter of the American Revolution: Addison Watts

Illinois State Scholars: Jacob Buck, Sydnie Flaningam, Kaylee Johnson, Mason Landes, Carolyn Masini, Zoey Near, Braxton Nelson, Cyril Rooney, Hunter Steinhagen, Isaac Valdivia, Zachery Walker, Jenny Wei, McKenzie Woodard, Kenedi Woodyatt

RFHS Booster Club senior plaques: Madilyn Blackburn, Jacob Buck, Easton Canales, Austin Castaneda, Brady Cid, Gunnar Damhoff, Jacob Drawyer, Isaac Duchay, Hunter Gale, Ariel Hernandez, Cristian Hernandez, Ajay Kobbeman, Mason Landes, Elizabeth Lombardo, Korbin Oligney, Serenity Palmer, Alliah Hanes-Penny, Conner Porter, Anthony Valdivia, Dylan Wescott, Kacie Witherow, Garret Wolf, Logan Williamson

Rock Falls High School three-sport athlete for four years: Jacob Buck, Austin Castaneda, Brady Cid, Elizabeth Lombardo, Alliah Haines-Penny, Dylan Wescott, Kacie Witherow, Garret Wolf

Rock Falls High School Education Association Student of the Month: Carolyn Masini (September), Addison Watts (October), McKenzie Woodard (November), Lucas Hacker (December), Sydnie Flaningam (January), Kaylee Johnson (February), Michael Ely (March), Zoey Near (April), Marissa Bliefnick (May)