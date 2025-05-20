Patterson named Daisy Award recipient at OSF HealthCare Saint Katherine

Kelly Patterson has been recognized as the spring DAISY Award recipient at OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon. She is a nurse in the OSF Palliative Care department. (Photo provided by OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center)

DIXON — OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center has recognized Kelly Patterson, a nurse in the OSF Palliative Care department, as the spring Daisy Award recipient.

The Daisy Award is an international recognition program that celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care nurses provide every day. It was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died from an autoimmune disease, to honor the nurses who profoundly impacted his care.

Patterson was nominated by one of her patients, who is courageously battling stage four pancreatic cancer. In her nomination, the patient described Patterson as a beacon of compassion and strength during one of the most challenging times in her life.

“Kelly has not only provided me with exceptional care but has also brought comfort, kindness and compassion into my life,” the patient wrote. “She comes to my home to draw blood, sparing me the exhaustion of hospital visits, and always treats me like more than just a patient.”

The nomination highlighted Patterson’s gentle bedside manner, attentiveness and unwavering advocacy. From coordinating with multiple medical teams – including Mayo Clinic – to ensuring timely interventions, Patterson has consistently gone above and beyond, according to a news release. One moment that stood out was when she recognized her patient’s urgent need for a blood transfusion and swiftly arranged for hospitalization, potentially preventing a serious complication.

Elizabeth Murphy, general manager of outpatient palliative care, praised Patterson’s dedication.

“Kelly is a fantastic nurse and a true patient advocate,” Murphy said. “She goes above and beyond for all of her patients to ensure that they have what they need. I am blessed to work with her.”