Confetti cannons go off as the Rock Falls High School Class of 2025 is announced Sunday, May 18, 2025, during commencement. (Alex T. Paschal)

Friends and family cheered their graduating loved ones Sunday, May 18, 2025, during Rock Falls High School’s 146th commencement ceremony. A total of 131 students accepted their diplomas in the packed gym on a beautiful spring day. Senior representative Addison Watts shared wise words from Taylor Swift, while Salutatorian Carolyn Masini urged her fellow graduates to “Carpe Diem.”