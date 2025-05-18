Lincoln Elementary students simulate space landings with egg drop science project

Students earn “money” to buy supplies to use for their egg drop by doing good works and following the rules of the school. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING — It was an egg-cellent day for science at Sterling’s Lincoln Elementary School on Friday, when students were seen tossing eggs — all as part of a fun, hands-on experiment.

As part of a school science project, Lincoln’s fifth-grade students designed and built egg-drop devices to simulate a Mars space-landing mission using various materials, including cardboard boxes, balloons, tablecloths, strings, cotton balls and more.

The project integrated science, engineering and economics, all while having a cracking good time. Fifth-grade teachers Ashley Dunlap and Kassidy Kenney said the project is part of the students’ Space Science unit.

Inspired by current space missions and their recent studies of the planets, students connected their work to the challenges that engineers face when landing objects, such as rovers or future astronauts, on Mars.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Sterling firefighters Nick Simpson (left) and Kurt Landis drop an egg space lander Friday, May 16, 2025, at Sterling’s Lincoln School. Fifth graders at the school designed and built landers to safely bring eggs down to terra firma. (Alex T. Paschal)

“One of my students has an uncle who has worked for NASA, and he’s currently working for a different space program, where they just launched a satellite into space,” Dunlap said. “So, the kids were able to Zoom with him to ask more questions and go in depth about what his job entails and what the satellites do. So, it was a good way to connect and merge their learning for the quarter.”

Before building anything, students had to brainstorm in teams and think critically about what materials could best protect an egg from a high fall.

“They had to draw their design, show and explain it to me, and I had to sign off on that before they were able to start buying materials,” Kenney said.

If their first designs did not work, they were encouraged to try again, learning that failure is part of the process. The project also introduced a bit of real-world economics.

Each team started with $10 in classroom “money” and could earn more by being responsible, safe and helpful throughout the day, including taking on classroom jobs such as cleaning lunch tables and organizing classroom supplies. Teams then used their earnings to “buy” materials for their egg-drop designs, learning to budget and make smart choices.

“We also had Sauk Valley Bank come in and teach us about savings, credits, deposits and debt debits,” Dunlap said. “It was cool to see it all connect together for this project.”

After the project, students analyzed and reflected on their choices, considering what they could have done to improve them.

“A lot of them were worried that they would get a bad grade if the egg cracks,” Kenney said. “But I tell them that’s not the point. Like scientists, you try and fail until you figure it out. So, as long as you tried, put in the effort, came up with an idea for the project, and collaborated, you’re going to get a good grade.”

Students tested their final designs Friday, releasing them from various heights with the help of the Sterling Fire Department’s aerial ladder truck until their eggs finally cracked.

Makynlee Shipma’s group built a parachute apparatus using a cardboard box, string and a tablecloth. When they tested it out and discovered it was falling too fast, they returned to the drawing board, filling the tablecloth with balloons to slow its descent.

“And then inside it, we have cotton balls, and then we’ve been using the plastic egg to test it out,” Shipma said. “Then, at the bottom and all over the sides, we have index cards folded like a zig zag to give it more bounce.”

Analyce Nettz’s group tried something similar.

“We did the same thing that they did, except we didn’t use index cards,” Nettz said. “We used a cardboard box, and then we put cotton balls on the inside, and we’re planning on putting a little bit on the outside. Then, we made a parachute with a tablecloth and strings. Then we added balloons at the top and bubble wrap inside for extra protection.”