Sterling track and field takes second at Big 6 meet: Thursday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys track & field

Sterling takes second at Western Big 6 meet: The Warriors tallied 128 points at Geneseo, trailing only United Township (189). Joseph Holcomb and Maurice Delacuz went 1-2 in the 400 meters and Parker Blakeslee won the 800 with a PR of 1:59.83.

In relay action, Kaedon Phillips joined Holcomb, Ryan Gebhardt and Delacruz to win the 4x100. Phillips also won the high jump. Derek Prieto, Aiden Lacy, Quincy Maas and Cole Stumpenhorst took first in the 4x400.

Forreston-Polo wins NUIC meet: F-P won the title with 138 points at Forreston with Lena-Winslow (119) runner-up. Morrison (77) was fourth, followed by Milledgeville-Eastland (63) and Amboy (42). Fulton (32) was eighth and West Carroll (16) was 10th.

Area event winners included Amboy’s Joel Billhorn (400); F-P’s Eli Ferris (110 hurdles, high jump), Billy Lowry (triple jump) and Jonathan Milnes (long jump); and Eastland’s Parker Krogman (300 hurdles).

In relay action, Morrison’s Rylan Alvarado, Josh McDearmon, Levi Milder and Zach Milder won the 4x100 relay. Alvarado, Lane Decker, Zach and Levi Milder also won the 4x200.

Girls track & field

Oregon wins sectional title: The Hawks tallied 118.5 points to narrowly edge Winnebago (116.5) for the Class 1A Lena-Winslow Sectional title. It was the first sectional title for Oregon.

Forreston (61) was fifth, West Carroll (34) was eighth, Milledgeville (20) was 12th and Ashton-Franklin Center (5) was 15th.

Oregon’s Jillian Hammer won the 100 and 300 hurdles and Alease McLain won the discus.

West Carroll’s Emma Randecker won the 100, 200 and 400.

Other area state qualifiers included Forreston’s Bree Schneiderman (100, 200, 400); and Oregon’s Grace Tremble (400 and high jump), Sonya Plescia (pole vault) and Skylar Bishop (high jump).

Oregon’s 4x100 relay of Gabriele Hoyle, Bishop, Taylor Weems and Miranda Ciesiel qualified for state. Hoyle, Ciesiel, Hammer and Tremble also qualified in the 4x200. The 4x400 of Hammer, Lorelai Dannhorn, Bishop and Tremble also qualified.

Softball

Warren-Stockton 25, Newman 24: Both teams combined for 40 hits and 22 errors as the Comets fell short on the road. Amiyah Rodriguez had three hits and five RBIs for Newman. Lucy Oetting and Brenleigh Cook both added four hits.

Dixon 15, Rockford Lutheran 0 (4 inn.): Bailey Tegeler and Allie Abell (three RBIs) each had three hits in the home win. Abell did not allow a hit, walked just one and struck out nine.

Oregon 11, Genoa-Kingston 3: Olivia Ortega had three hits, including a home run, with three RBIs in the home win. Isabelle Berg pitched a complete game win 17 strikeouts.

Milledgeville 9, Polo 1 (4 inn.): Kendra Hutchison had three hits and five different players knocked in runs for the Missiles in the home win.

Sterling 13, Moline 12: Sterling scored nine runs in the third inning and held on for a road win after being out-hit 17-12. Bree Taylor led Sterling with three hits and three RBIs.

Baseball

Warren 13, Newman 12 (8 inn.): The Comets forced extras with five runs in the top of the seventh, but Warren was able to walk off with a win as the final run came on an error.

Winnebago 15, Rock Falls 8: AJ Moore led the Rockets with two RBIs in the home setback. Winnebago took control with six runs in the fourth inning and five in the sixth.

Fulton 6, Erie-Prophetstown 4: Fulton’s Chase Dykstra went 3 for 4 with three RBIs in the road win. Parker Rangel had three of E-P’s six hits.

Milledgeville 16, Polo 1 (4 inn.): The Missiles scored 12 runs in the third inning and held Polo to three hits in the home win. Bryson Wiersema struck out eight in four innings pitched in the win. Karter Livengood knocked in five runs.

Genoa-Kingston 2, Oregon 0: Oregon was held to just one hit in the home loss as two G-K pitchers combined to toss a shutout.

Girls soccer

Sycamore 5, Dixon 0: At Sycamore, Peyton Wright and Cortni Kruizenga each scored twice in the win.

Izzie Segreti added a goal. Lizzie Goff had two assists and Charlotte Yates, Addison Rodriguez and Hailey Clawson had one each.