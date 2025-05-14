Federal jury: Thomson prison inmate guilty of murder, hate crime in death of fellow inmate

An inmate at Thomson Penitentiary in Thomson has been convicted of murder and a hate crime in the death of a fellow inmate. (Earleen Hinton)

ROCKFORD — An inmate at Thomson Penitentiary in Thomson has been convicted of murder and a hate crime in the slaying of a fellow inmate who prosecutors say was beaten to death because he was Jewish.

A federal jury in U.S. District Court in Rockford found Brandon Simonson, also known as “Whitey,” 41, of Moorhead, Minnesota, guilty Tuesday, May 13, of all four counts filed against him in connection with the 2020 death of Matthew Phillips. Those charges include second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, hate crime, and assault, according to a news release.

According to evidence presented at the seven-day trial, Simonson conspired with co-defendant Kristopher Martin to beat Phillips because he was Jewish. Simonson and Martin assaulted Phillips to gain recognition and membership into a white supremacist antisemitic prison gang called the Valhalla Bound Skinheads, according to the release.

Evidence showed Simonson punched and kicked Phillips in the face and head, despite Phillips being knocked unconscious and unable to defend himself, the release said. The assault on March 2, 2020, led to Phillips’ death three days later.

Martin, also known as “No Luck,” 43, of Brazil, Indiana, pleaded guilty earlier this year and is awaiting sentencing, according to the release.

Simonson will be sentenced Aug. 22, 2025.

The convictions were announced by Andrew S. Boutros, United States attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Douglas S. DePodesta, special agent-in-charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI. Assistance was provided by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, according to the release.

“We are grateful to the jury for delivering justice in a very difficult case for Mr. Phillips’ family and the people of the Northern District of Illinois,” Boutros said. “The significant convictions in this case are the result of the extraordinary dedication and commitment of our prosecutors and law enforcement partners. We will not tolerate criminal acts such as these anywhere in our district, including in our prison system.”

“The FBI and our law enforcement partners hold those accountable who compromise the safety or lives of others, even those serving sentences in prison,” DePodesta said. “We continue to ask the public to help keep our communities safe from any acts of violence like those detailed in this case by reporting threatening or suspicious behavior immediately to local law enforcement or the FBI.”

The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Vincenza L. Tomlinson and Ronald DeWald.