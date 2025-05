Jenny Conderman, Lee County Health Department nurse and director of Community and Personal Health, speaks about the services the department offers during an interview Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for May 12 featured the Community and Personal Health Director of the Lee County Health Department, Jenny Conderman.

She discusses family planning services related to Women’s Health Month this month along with other services offered, like the “SHARPS” disposal program, strep throat examinations, and various physicals available.

