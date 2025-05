Visitors take pictures and feed alpacas Saturday, May 10, 2025, at P&C Little Rascals’ open house in Chadwick. (Katie Holloway - Shaw Local News Network)

P&C Little Rascals held an open house at their Chadwick farm Saturday, May 10, 2025. Visitors had a chance to check out a wide variety of animals ranging from alpacas to cows to goats and chickens. Crafts, food and demonstrations were also on display.