Mother/Daughter/Friend event is May 13 at Morrison church

MORRISON — The women of Ebenezer Reformed Church, 309 E. Park St., Morrison, will host their annual Mother/Daughter/Friend event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 13.

A plated ham and cheesy potato dinner will be served. Attendees are asked to park behind the church on East South Street and enter the basement Fellowship Hall.

Tickets are $15 for adults, and $12 for children age 12 and under. Contact the office at 815-772-2472 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A free, separate speaking engagement follows at 7 p.m., upstairs in the sanctuary.

The public is invited to hear a stirring message, “LifeAfter Death,” by Pastor Korene Sturtz, a co-founder of That Church in Clinton.

Alongside her husband, Pastor Darin Sturtz, Korene has helped cultivate a thriving community of faith – one rooted inauthenticity, growth, and a deep commitment to reaching people where they are.

Korene and Darin’s journey into ministry was forged by a powerful and unexplainable experience involving their sons, Cameron and Caden.