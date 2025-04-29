Thousands without power across Whiteside County

STERLING — Over 3,000 Commonwealth Edison (ComEd) customers are without power across Whiteside County.

According to the most recent data from ComEd’s Outage Map, 3,483 of the 22,895 (15.2%) homes and businesses tracked in Whiteside County were without power as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 29.

Over the past 72 hours, the state averaged 13 customers without power, with a net increase of 3,483 outages. ComEd reported no customers without power in Bureau, Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle and Rock Island counties during that period, and fewer than five customers experienced power outages in Lee County.

No cause has been given as to what is causing Whiteside County residences’ outages.