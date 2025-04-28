Dixon Historic Theatre announces $100,000 anonymous donation

Visitors check out the newly painted walls and ceiling of The Dixon Sunday, March 2, 2025, as the theater hosts its first show since being closed for renovation. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — The Dixon: Historic Theatre has received a $100,000 anonymous donation to use for facility enhancements and programming, according to an announcement made Thursday, April 24, by the theater’s board.

There have been a lot of changes at the theater during the last two months, from reopening March 2 after a $1.5 million restoration project to firing former executive director Darren Mangler and filling the role with Spencer Aurand, former business manager at Dixon Stage Left, on April 8.

Since 2019, when the new board - the Historic Dixon Theatre Group - took over the theater, donations and grant funds have been crucial to keeping it up and running, according to a news release.

“This extraordinary gift will allow us to continue improving the facilities, expanding our programming, and supporting our goal of greater sustainability,” Aurand said in the announcement. “The donor has given their blessing to release this information in hopes of sparking additional gifts to advance this community mission.”

“While the donor has requested to remain anonymous, we are deeply grateful for their generosity and belief in our mission. It is support like this that lets us know we are on a good path in advancing the cultural and economic benefits the theater can provide our community,” Theater Board Chairman Mike Venier said.

The major renovations - which included repairing the roof, ceiling and other structural work - are complete, but some cosmetic changes are still in the works. Free public tours of the theater are being offered starting at 10 a.m. every Saturday.

“Come join us to see how things are progressing,” the announcement said.

Upcoming shows at the theater include “Larger than Life,” a boy band tribute from 7-9 p.m. May 1; the movie “Spaceballs” from 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 2; and “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” from 7:30-9:30 p.m. May 3.

For information, visit dixontheatre.com.