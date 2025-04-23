Mt. Morris man accused in fatal shooting makes first court appearance

OREGON – A Mt. Morris man charged with the shooting death of a 25-year-old Monday at an apartment in Mt. Morris made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon in a packed courtroom at the Ogle County Judicial Center.

Derek Swanlund, 44, is charged with the first-degree murder of Cameron Pasley, 25, also of Mt. Morris.

Three counts of the Class M felony charges were filed by the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office earlier in the day. He is charged with intending to “kill or do great bodily harm” to Pasley whom investigators say he shot during what they described as a “domestic incident.”

The charges accuse Swanlund of shooting Pasley without legal justification knowing that “such acts” would cause Pasley’s death. Swanlund also is charged with the misdemeanor offense of using a Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun without having his Firearm Owner’s Identification card in his possession.

Pasley was shot several times at his residence in Mt. Morris and was pronounced dead at OSF Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release late Monday.

According to the release, officers were notified about 5 p.m. Monday, April 21, of a shooting at 1 S. Ogle Ave., Apt. 13 ,and when officers arrived they found Pasley with “multiple gun shot wounds.”

According to the release, Swanlund was found a short distance from the scene and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Ogle County Jail in Oregon.

On Wednesday, Swanlund was escorted from the jail into Judge Anthony Peska’s courtroom by sheriff’s deputies for the 1 p.m. hearing, wearing shackles and dressed in an orange jumpsuit issued to inmates.

Peska said he had reviewed the charging documents and ruled that probable cause existed to hold Swanlund on the charges. Peska appointed Assistant Ogle County Public Defender Eric Morrow as Swanlund’s attorney.

Morrow said he had received a “voluminous” amount of charging information from the state’s attorney’s office and requested more time to meet with Swanlund and review the discovery information.

Discovery is a pretrial process where prosecutors and defense attorneys exchange information and evidence relevant to the case to ensure all parties have access to necessary information before the case goes to trial.

“I need time to review all the documents,” Morrow said, adding that he had not yet had a “meaningful discussion” with Swandlund.

Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten did not object to the continuance.

Peska set the next hearing for 1 p.m. Friday, April 25.

Pasley was a 2018 graduate of Oregon High School and a full-time custodian for the school district.

On Tuesday, the Oregon School District issued a statement about Pasley saying the “OCUSD family experienced a heartbreaking loss.”

“Cameron will be remembered for his easygoing personality, his ability to strike up a conversation with just about anyone, and the calming presence he brought into every room. He had a bright future ahead of him and was someone who made even stressful situations feel manageable,” the statement read.

Oregon Superintendent of Schools PJ Caposey told Shaw Local News Network that Pasley was the night custodian at the Blackhawk Center, where the school’s physical education classes and competition basketball and volleyball games are held, and had recently moved to days.

At the start of the Oregon School Board meeting Tuesday, board President Bryan Wills asked for “a moment of silence for Cameron.”

On Tuesday night, a vigil for Pasley was held for his family and friends at Dillehay Park in Mt. Morris. About 20 people attended Wednesday’s court hearing, filling a portion of the courtroom’s gallery.

A Go Fund Me fundraiser has been organized by Pasley’s sister Karley McGuire. It, in part, reads: “Cameron was taken from me and my mom too early and very harshly. Cameron was such a sweetheart and was loved by many. He had finally gotten an apartment, gotten a car, and was getting it all together. He finally was going somewhere, and it was all taken away so quickly. My family is trying our best to grieve in this difficult time, and we appreciate all the love. We appreciate everything and all the love. Thank you for loving him, and he loved so many.”