Rock Falls Middle School lands $4,500 grant to enhance math skills

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls Middle School has been awarded a 2025 Casey’s Cash for Classrooms grant.

The school will receive $4,500 to replace its existing desks with 12 new whiteboard tables for teaching and necessary supplies, including markers and erasers.

This project aims to enhance students’ understanding of mathematical principles through collaborative group learning and workstation setups while also facilitating one-on-one individualized instruction, according to a news release.

“I was thrilled to learn that my classroom had been awarded the Casey’s Cash for Classrooms grant,” said Mackenzie O’Donnell, eighth grade math teacher and recipient of the grant. “My students are eagerly anticipating the arrival of our whiteboard tables. These tables will be an invaluable resource for my students’ education. I am grateful to use this gift to create engaging and interactive learning modules in my classroom.”

“Through Casey’s Cash for Classrooms program, our grants provide meaningful impact, helping create better learning environments and improving the lives of children and educators,” said Katie Petru, director of PR and Communications at Casey’s. “Casey’s is grateful to be in a position to provide support for our communities and the schools and families, who work tirelessly to prepare our next generation of leaders.”

The project is expected to be completed by May.

For more information on Casey’s Cash for Classrooms grant program, visit www.caseys.com. The 2026 grant program will open in the fall.