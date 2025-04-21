Sterling woman fined in cat hoarding, neglect cases

STERLING – A Sterling woman has been fined a combined $3,400 in two separate cases in which she was accused of hoarding and neglecting cats.

Sheena Phillips was charged in November 2024 in Whiteside County Circuit Court with 12 counts of animal hoarding; 12 counts of failing to provide food, water or proper care to animals; one count of failing to report more than eight companion animals; and one owner responsibility violation, according to court documents. All citations are listed as violations of the Whiteside County Animal Code.

All the citations were in regard to tickets issued Sept. 2, 2024. Phillips was fined $100 apiece at that time and was to pay the tickets by Nov. 7, 2024, to avoid court. The 26-count case was filed against her in late November.

According to court documents, Phillips was to appear in court on Dec. 11 and Jan. 29, but failed to do so. When she failed to appear April 16, the $2,600 default judgment was issued against her.

Also on that date, Phillips was fined $800 for an earlier case charging her with four counts of failure to register or vaccinate a cat. She was ticketed Aug. 1, 2024, in that case. According to court documents, she was charged in Whiteside County Court on Oct. 15 and failed to appear for three court dates, leading to the default judgment against her on April 16.

A rule/show cause hearing is set for June 4 in Whiteside County in both cases.

Under Whiteside County code posted on the Whiteside County Animal Control website, no person may possess, lodge or maintain more than eight companion animals if such a person displays a general disregard for the conditions under which the animals are living, such as failing to provide adequate food, water, shelter and care.