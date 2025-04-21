Rock Falls Tourism puts out call for entries for August’s Art in the Park

Christian S. Landorf shows off his display of photography Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, at Rock Falls Tourism’s Art in the Park sculpture walk. (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls Tourism is accepting submissions for artists to exhibit their work for the Art in the Park Outdoor Art Gallery that will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, at the RB&W District in Rock Falls.

The art show will be a juried show with a $250 cash award presented to “Best of Show,” which will be voted on by the visitors.

All fine arts can be entered, including painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, jewelry and artisan crafts such as clay, fiber, glass, metal, paper, and wood. Organizers encourage live demonstrations. All work must be original, handcrafted, created and exhibited by the approved artists themselves.

Entry procedure

At least three photos must be submitted with your application. One photo must be your outdoor display (tent included) showing your entire display. Two or more photos should be of the art you will be selling. All submissions are due by June 2, 2025. All submissions with photos can be emailed to director@visitrockfalls.com or mailed to Rock Falls Tourism, 603 W. 10th St., Rock Falls, IL 61071.

For more information and an application, call 815-622-1106 or email director@visitrockfalls.com.