The 2024 Sauk Valley Media All-Area Girls Volleyball team

Sterling’s Delali Amankwa plays the ball against Dixon in Aug., 2024, at Dixon High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

First team

Delali Amankwa, Sterling, sr., S: The SVM Girls Volleyball Player of the Year set Sterling’s career assists record, finishing with 2,437 assists as a four-year varsity starter. An All-Western Big 6 Conference selection and University of Wisconsin-Platteville commit, she tallied 671 assists, 246 digs and 69 kills.

Trixie Carroll, Eastland, jr., OH: The NUIC first-teamer and back-to-back first-team Sauk Valley Media All-Area selection had 453 kills, 61 aces, 242 digs and 20 blocks.

Resse Germann, Fulton, sr., L: The Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association All-State first-team selection and Viterbo University recruit had 457 digs, 45 aces, and 56 assists. She was the NUIC South MVP as a first-team pick. She holds the Fulton single-season digs record with 461, the single-match digs record (33) and career digs record (1,242).

Elizabeth Lombardo, Rock Falls, sr., L: An All-Big Northern Conference first-team selection, she had 337 digs, 27 aces and 55 assists.

Miraya Pessman, Fulton, sr., S/OH: The IVCA All-State honorable mention and all-conference first-teamer in the NUIC South had 260 kills, 57 aces, 317 assists and 205 digs.

Jaiden Schneiderman, Forreston, sr., OH: The IVCA All-State first-team selection, All-NUIC South first-team and repeat All-Area first-team pick and Wisconsin-Stevens Point recruit had 479 kills. She finished her career with 1,655 career kills to set the school record and crack the top 10 in the IHSA records.

Madyson Tichler, Dixon, sr., MH/OH: The All-Big Northern Conference first-team selection moved from middle to outside midway through the season and tallied 223 kills, 41 aces, 55 blocks and 108 digs.

Second team

Lauren Abbott, Erie-Prophetstown, jr., MB: IVCA All-State second-teamer and All-TRAC first-team selection had 316 kills, 54 blocks, 25 aces and 34 digs.

Leah Carlson, Dixon, jr., S/OH: All-Big Northern Conference first-team selection also spent time as a hitter and had 317 assists, 149 digs, 117 kills, 47 blocks and 62 aces.

Ashlyn Johnson, Erie-Prophetstown, jr., OH: IVCA All-State honorable mention pick, six-rotation player and second-team All-TRAC selection had 38 aces, 245 kills, 226 digs and 23 blocks.

Olivia Klinefelter, Eastland, sr., OH: All-NUIC South first-team selection had 291 kills, 194 digs, 46 aces and 18 blocks.

Kendra Kingsby, Milledgeville, jr., OH: All-NUIC South first-team selection had 289 kills, 36 aces and 244 digs.

Carley Sullivan, Sterling, sr., OH: All-Western Big 6 second-teamer had 264 kills, 282 digs and 33 aces.

Peyton Umstead, Erie-Prophetstown, sr., L: IVCA All-State honorable mention pick and All-TRAC first-team selection posted 351 digs, 40 assists and 25 aces.

Third team

Morgan Hargrave, Dixon, jr., OH

Kaylee Keegan, Erie-Prophetstown, jr., S

Morgan McCullough, Eastland, jr., L

Madi Shaffer, Oregon, sr., L

Jamie Neumiller, Erie-Prophetstown, sr., OH

Tyrah Vaessen, Amboy, sr., RS

Bridget Call, Polo, sr., OH

Honorable mention

Ashton-Franklin Center: Audree Dorn, Kaelyn Larson, Mallory Coffman

Amboy: Kiera Karlson, Jillian Anderson, Jadyn Whelchel

Dixon: Presley Lappin, Izzy Queckboerner, Yui Santos, Solis Thompson, Makenzie Toms

Eastland: Morgan McCullough, Keara Kaus, Vanessa Allen

E-P: Eden Jensen, Kallie Wiseley, Brynn Brown

Fulton: Kali Brewer, Kylie Smither, Chloe Wilkin

Morrison: Bella Duncan

Newman: Lucy Oetting, Brooklyn Smith

Oregon: Skylar Bishop, Anna Stender, Grace Tremble

Polo: Reese Mekeel, Camrynn Jones, Brylee Laskowski, Laynie Mandrell

Rock Falls: Miley Bickett, Kayla Hackbarth, Kaltrina Lecaj, Kacie Witherow

Sterling: Macy Anderson, Natalie Eddinger, Marley Sechrest, Kasey Weeks

West Carroll: Kyaria Kerkove