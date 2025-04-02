April 02, 2025
Shaw Local
Shaw Local Radio Podcast: Talk Line with Steve Marco interviews Andy McFarlane of the YMCA of Dixon

By John Sahly
Andrew McFarlane and Heather Grobe of the Dixon YMCA welcome visitors Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, to the Y’s ribboncutting at the new child care center.

Andrew McFarlane and Heather Grobe of the Dixon YMCA welcome visitors Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, to the Y’s ribboncutting at the new child care center. (Alex T. Paschal)

Listen to "Talk-Line: Andy McFarlane of the YMCA on a new child care center" on Spreaker.

Dixon Family YMCA Chief Executive Officer Andy McFarlane talks about an update on the new Lovett Child Care Center in south Dixon, a contribution made from a local financial institution to help the facility and the progress in opening more areas plus a look at this year’s “Strong Kids Campaign” with the goal of $85,000 and a shout-out for the need of lifeguards at the Dixon Aquatics area this year.

