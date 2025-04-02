Midland States Bank Foundation pledges $25,000 for Dixon YMCA’s child development center

Heather Grobe (third from left) and Andy McFarlane (third from right), both of the YMCA of Dixon, accept a $25,000 commitment check from (from left) Sara Beauchamp, Nicole Jones, Kirsten Crawford and Martesha Brown, all of Midland States Bank. (Photo provided by YMCA of Dixon)

DIXON — The YMCA of Dixon announced it has received a financial commitment in its mission to provide safe, enriching and nurturing spaces for young learners.

The Midland States Bank Foundation has committed to providing $25,000 over the next two years to help offset construction, furnishing and equipment costs associated with the construction of the Dixon Family YMCA’s new Lovett Child Development Center, which opened in January.

“We are incredibly grateful to Midland States Bank for their generous support,” YMCA of Dixon CEO Andrew McFarlane said. “This contribution will have a lasting impact, helping us to create a welcoming and well-equipped space for children to learn and develop to their fullest potential.”

The new 15,000-square-foot child care facility at 1675 Fulfs Lane provides child care services for infants and children up to 5 years old. Midland’s donation will be used to purchase learning materials and facility support and development.

“At Midland, we’re proud to support initiatives like the YMCA Lovett Child Development Center that creates opportunities, strengthens families, and invests in the future of the communities we serve,” Midland Director of Community Economic Development Martesha Brown said. “We are honored to support the center and help create a space where children can thrive and grow.”

For more information about the YMCA Lovett Child Development Center, visit dixonymca.org.