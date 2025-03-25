Whiteside County arson case moves toward trial

STERLING — A Whiteside County judge has ruled that enough evidence exists to move forward with a criminal case that accuses a Sterling man of setting an October fire that destroyed a Galt home.

Rodney Swan, 26, is charged with felony aggravated arson/knowing people were present, residential arson and arson. He stands accused of starting an Oct. 8 fire at 5403 Anne St. in Galt that sent two people to the hospital. Prosecutors filed those charges Feb. 27; Swan has pleaded not guilty.

During a preliminary hearing Monday, March 24, Whiteside County Associate Court Judge Magen Mertes ruled probable cause exists and that Swan’s case will proceed toward trial based on evidence provided during the hearing.

Under questioning by Whiteside County Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Simon, Whiteside County sheriff’s detective Jed Renkes provided details Monday about the investigation leading up to Swan’s arrest.

Renkes said three people were at the residence at the time of the fire, which broke out shortly before 10 p.m. One of the people in the home reported that he had seen what looked to be a fire trail leading to the home, which Renkes described as a method of setting a fire at a distance. Renkes said a police dog brought to the scene alerted officers to the trail’s scent of gasoline, and samples were sent to a lab that determined gasoline was present.

Renkes also said that a neighbor to the burning property reported finding a red round gas can on his property. Renkes said the unique container appeared on video footage that recorded activity at a Casey’s store in Sterling about 30 minutes before the fire.

In that footage, a man pays $20 and is seen filling a round gas can with gasoline, Renkes said. Swan told Renkes that he had been at Casey’s and that it was his gas can, although he was unable to find it to give to the detective, Renkes said.

Renkes also said officers learned through interviewing Swan’s acquaintances that he had had a dispute with one of the home’s residents prior to the fire.

Sterling and Rock Falls firefighters were called to the home at 10 p.m. Oct. 8. When they arrived, firefighters found heavy fire showing from multiple doors and windows and a live electrical utility wire down on the driveway, according to a city of Sterling news release. Ten other fire departments soon were called to the scene to help fight the blaze.

While fire companies were en route, police were outside the residence with Erin Scott, who lived at the house and was suffering smoke inhalation. She was taken to CGH Medical Center. Patrick Parker, who also lived at the home, drove himself to the hospital. Both ended up in a Rockford hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, Simon said.

The fire was under control by about 3 a.m, according to the release. Fire crews remained at the scene until about 5 a.m. to assist the state fire marshal. The building was declared uninhabitable and a total loss.

Renkes said investigators determined the fire started in the rear of the home where the kitchen and garage meet on the south side of the residence. The state fire marshal’s office concluded the fire was intentionally set, Renkes said.

Swan currently is being held in the Whiteside County Jail, where he has been detained since Jan. 11 for a December case. Those charges, filed Jan. 8, include possession of a firearm as a felon, reckless discharge of a firearm and reckless conduct/great bodily harm. In that case, Swan had placed a loaded gun in his waistband and the gun discharged into his right thigh as he was pulling up his pants, according to court documents.

That shooting happened Dec. 20 when he was on pretrial release in a June case accusing him of one count of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He appeared in court March 19 for that case as well as for pretrial conferences in three other cases: a November 2022 case accusing him of possession of methamphetamine and driving while license suspended; an October 2022 case accusing him of burglary, criminal trespass to a building and resisting a police officer; and a May 2022 case in which burglary and criminal trespass charges were filed against him.

Swan’s next court appearance for all cases is a pretrial conference set for 9 a.m. April 23.