Lee County Sheriff’s Office announces St. Patrick’s Day safety enforcement campaign

DIXON – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will partner with the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation to increase enforcement for St. Patrick’s Day through a stepped-up traffic safety campaign.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will increase its efforts to focus on stopping alcohol- and cannabis-impaired driving, unbuckled driving, speeding, and distracted driving. The campaign also encourages drivers to look out for impaired walkers, make sure designated drivers are sober, and residents walk home with a sober friend.
Tips for drivers to remember include:
- Designate a sober driver or use a ride-sharing service or public transportation.
- Report impaired drivers to law enforcement.
- Don’t let friends drive impaired.
- Buckle up.
The St. Patrick’s Day campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.