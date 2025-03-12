Lee County Sheriff’s Office announces St. Patrick’s Day safety enforcement campaign

DIXON – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will partner with the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation to increase enforcement for St. Patrick’s Day through a stepped-up traffic safety campaign.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office will increase its efforts to focus on stopping alcohol- and cannabis-impaired driving, unbuckled driving, speeding, and distracted driving. The campaign also encourages drivers to look out for impaired walkers, make sure designated drivers are sober, and residents walk home with a sober friend.

Tips for drivers to remember include:

Designate a sober driver or use a ride-sharing service or public transportation.

Report impaired drivers to law enforcement.

Don’t let friends drive impaired.

Buckle up.

The St. Patrick’s Day campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.