Upper Mississippi River Fish and Wildlife Refuge to be topic at March 23 Whiteside Forum

Two trumpeter swans fly above the Mississippi River near Fulton on Saturday, March 1, 2025. Migrating birds are starting to arrive along the Mississippi River flyway as warmer temperatures arrive in the region. (Earleen Hinton)

MORRISON – Ed Britton, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Refuge Manager, Savanna District, will speak about the “100th Anniversary of the Upper Mississippi River Fish and Wildlife Refuge” at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 23, hosted by The Whiteside Forum.

“Please join us in the Community Room of the Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison, to hear the presentation, celebrate the anniversary, and ask questions,” said Marc Adami, of The Whiteside Forum, in a news release.

The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge has been a haven for migratory birds, fish, wildlife and people since 1924. The refuge stretches 261 river miles from Wabasha, Minnesota to Rock Island and protects more than 240,000 acres of Mississippi River floodplain.

The refuge hosts more than 3.7 million annual visits for hunting, fishing, wildlife observations, and other recreation. The refuge is a Wetland of International Importance and a Globally Important Bird Area.

All Whiteside Forum events are free and open to the public. For more information about this event or The Whiteside Forum, contact Adami by text at 815-718-5347 or email marcadami53@gmail.com.

The Whiteside Forum, established in 1985, is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit community group which sponsors presentations and discussions of issues of importance and interest to the public. Issues chosen for conferences have an international dimension as well as local interest and importance. The organization is supported entirely by individual, special and business contributions and all events are free and open to the public.