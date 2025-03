File photo: Dixon Family YMCA CEO Andy McFarlane thanks the board, city leaders and local supporters for helping to start the process of building the new child development center Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal)

The TALK-LINE interview for March 5 is with Chief Executive Officer at the Dixon Family YMCA, Andy McFarlane, along with Fitness Director Katie Matteson discussing the upcoming “Shamrock Shuffle” Fun Run and 5K on Saturday, March 15, with registration for the event continuing up until March 15, along with youth soccer registration information and Lovett Child Care Center news.

