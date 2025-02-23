Preschool screenings planned in Whiteside, Carroll counties

STERLING — The member school districts of the Bi-County Special Education Cooperative recently announced preschool screening dates in Whiteside and Carroll counties.

The school districts within the Bi-County area will conduct preschool screenings on various dates from February through May.

The screening’s goal is to provide parents a measure of their child’s development in areas of learning importance. The cooperative and schools will offer preschool programs for special needs children ages 3 to 5. Parents with children between the ages of two years, seven months and five years, three months as of February who want their children screened should set up an appointment with their local school district.

The process includes speech, language, vision and hearing screenings. The screenings also include activities such as drawing, jumping and stacking blocks. Children must be accompanied by a parent. Parents will asked questions about their child’s development.

Each local school district will be announcing specific information about the times and locations of the screenings. For information about the screenings, call your local school district.

Bi-County Special Education Cooperative member school district screenings: