Tom Demmer, executive director of the Lee County Industrial Development Association, speaks at the groundbreaking of Bonnell’s new manufacturing facility Wednesday, August 30, 2033 in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal/credit)

Listen to TALK-LINE interview for February 18 with the Executive Director of the Lee County Industrial Development Association, Tom Demmer. Demmer looked back at 2024 as a successful year of business growth especially in the Gateway Expansion District in Dixon and the Dixon Industrial Park.

