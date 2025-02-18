Plano’s Josie Larson scores 22 in Class 3A regional semifinal win over Sycamore

STERLING — Experience helped make the difference in Plano’s win over Sycamore to open the postseason.

The fourth-seeded Reapers held off a young and scrappy group of Spartans in a 61-51 win on Monday in the Class 3A Sterling Regional semifinals.

Plano (27-4) advances to face top-seeded Sterling (27-5) at 7 p.m. Thursday for the championship.

Josie Larson led Plano with 22 points as Sycamore (8-23) rallied to forge a one-point game after trailing 19-7 after the first quarter.

“They’re a good team, they go on runs,” Larson said of Sycamore. “I just knew that we had to stay calm, and I just trust my teammates.”

Plano found some breathing room heading into the fourth quarter with a 41-37 lead. Outscoring the Spartans 20-14 in the final frame, Plano hit nine free throws in the last eight minutes.

Larson finished 13 of 15 at the line in the win. Plano was 21 of 29 at the line as a team.

“You can win or lose games off free throws,” Larson said. “I’m really proud of everyone hitting their free throws.”

“Honestly, I think the difference is we’re a lot older team than them,” Plano coach Tristan Spivey said. “They’re really young, they’re going to be a really good team.

“Adam [Wickness] is a really good coach so I knew they were going to come in and battle against us.”

Sycamore chipped its way back after holding Larson to five points in the middle quarters.

Sophomore Quinn Carrier scored 24 points and freshman Sadie Lang had 15 for the Spartans.

“Our seniors stepped up in the fourth quarter and got some rebounds and I think that was the difference,” Spivey said. “I kind of ran with them that whole fourth quarter.

“I let the starters do their thing, which I don’t normally do, and trusted them.”

Plano is having its best year under Spivey in his third year.

Sycamore's Macy Calendo brings the ball up court against Plano's Josie Larson Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, during a 3A semifinal in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

“I know it sounds crazy, buy we’re still at the point where we’re trying to win games like this,” he said. “I think by the fourth quarter, they were settled in and they wanted to take care of business. They didn’t want to end their season.

“Josie and Sanai [Young] are incredible players, playing off each other and I think they just carried us through.”

Young, another senior, scored 10 points. Chloe Rowe added 10 points, Nylah Matthews scored nine and Jadyn Long had seven for Plano.

Larson and the Reapers look forward to playing for a regional title on Thursday against Sterling. They have three regional titles as a program and last won one in 2006.

“It feels really good. I’ve never advanced before,” Larson said. “I’m just really proud of the team and how far we’ve come this year. I’m really excited for our next game.”

Spivey said Sterling reminds him of his own team. Both squads are also having their best seasons in recent years.

“We both get after it, we both want to run, we both are fueled off of energy,” he said. “I think it will be an interesting game.”

For Sycamore, Wickness said he was proud of his team’s response out of halftime.

“I thought we played really good basketball in the third quarter,” he said. “When you have a young team like this, and when you are in a position of inexperience, in playoff games especially, that matters.”

Wickness said some little things cost his team, including missed shots. But the Spartans will continue to improve and gain confidence in the offseason.

“Confidence has never really been something in our program these last nine years that we’ve been lacking,” he said, “but it’s also something that you’ve got to earn through hard work.”